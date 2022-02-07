From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has accused the State governor, Hope Uzodimma of deliberately denying workers and pensioners in the State their salaries and pensions.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Emenike Nmeregini,made the accusation in a statement he released to newsmen on Momday while reacting to the Uzodimma’s second year anniversary claims of achievements.

Nmeregini particularly faulted the governor on his alleged borrowings. He said “Last year alone, the regime accessed over N59 billion loans from foreign and domestic sources. This year, 2022, Senator Uzodinma has perfected plans to borrow an additional N61 billion.

“When added to well over N103 billion which has come to the local government areas from FAAC under Uzodimma, the N105 billion which has come to the State also from FAAC, the N24 billion which the State has internally generated and the N10 billion which represents the 13% Oil Derivation, it is heartbreaking that there is nothing in Imo to show for the monies.” He claimed.

He also added “This is not the Imo State we envisioned for our children. Within the years under review, Senator Uzodinma has had neither a well-researched policy nor direction in the various sectors of the state. This is the calamity that has befallen our State.

“Our party notes with great pain that within two years, Senator Uzodimma has made our state, Imo, the unemployment capital of Nigeria. It is noteworthy that the relevant rating board, the Presidential Business Enabling Environment Council, has consistently placed Imo at the lowest rung of the ladder in terms of ease of doing business in Nigeria. Worse still, within two years, our state ranks highest in the South East in terms of infant and maternal mortality rates.”

“Imo has collapsed under Gov. Uzodimma. In the past two years, Senator Uzodimma has willfully denied workers and retirees their salaries and pensions. When workers staged protests, they are tagged fake and brutalized by agents of the government.

“Also, the local government system has been completely emasculated, defunded and stripped of autonomy, thus, giving way for mass misery at the grassroots. We wish to encourage the people of Imo State to keep the spirit alive. This regime must expire very soon to give way to PDP led government for the good of the people,” Nmeregini lamented.