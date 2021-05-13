By George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has dissolved his 28-member cabinet, retaining eight commissioners in the first major cabinet shakeup since assuming office on January 15, 2020.

At the end of the weekly Executive Council meeting, yesterday, the governor said the dissolution became necessary to rejig and reenergise the system for maximum productivity.

The ministries whose commissioners were retained include Finance, Science and Technology, Health, Works, Information, Youths and Sports, Women Affairs and Tourism.

Governor Uzodimma thanked the former commissioners and assured them that they would still be found relevant in other areas if they did not make the new cabinet to be reconstituted soon.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Mbadiwe Emelumba who briefed newsmen with Chief of Staff to the Governor, Nnamdi Anyaehie and Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku added that the governor took the decision to fast track governance and serve the people well.