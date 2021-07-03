From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma on Friday donated N115 million to the immediate families of deceased police officers, who lost their lives in the recent attacks by gunmen in the state.

This is even as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman Alkali, admonished officers of the Imo State Police Command not to take unnecessary risks, but to act responsibly in the discharge of their duties.

Uzodimma, who made the donation on Friday, during the visit of Inspector General of Police at the state police command, commended the efforts of all the security operatives in the state for quelling the insecurity in the state.

“Today, I want to thank all the security operatives in the state for the support and cooperation they gave to the state government for fighting insecurity in the state. IGP I thank you, I have come to show our appreciation of the state government to the Imo State Police Command, especially those that lost their lives during the mayhem.

“On that note, I will give N5 million to the family of each police officer who lost who lost his or her life while discharging his or her duties.”

Also speaking, the IGP commended the Imo State Government for assisting the state police command in the provision of some sorely needed equipment to aid them in their duties.

He admonished officers of the command not to make themselves an easy target by taking unnecessary risks. He called on the officers to also project a positive image of the force before the public in the course of discharging of their constitutional duties.

“I am here today at the invitation of the state government to commission some equipment. I want to commend the Imo State Government for its active collaboration with the police. If you have men and you don’t have the equipment, the men can’t do their duties effectively. But the Imo State government has provided most of the equipment we need to perform their duties effectively, “ the IGP said.

