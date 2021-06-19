From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma has established a security and safety units in all the ministries and agencies in the state to swiftly respond to any threat.

The measure, according to the governor, is to prevent any form of security threat including accidents such as fire and other environmental hazards in the ministries. Already, the state Head of Service, Chibuzo Iwuagwu has been named to head the units.

The units, Governor Uzodimma noted, is expected to liaise with other relevant security agencies in the state, adding that it will also check unwanted visitors entering the secretariats.

Governor Uzodimma, represented by his deputy, Professor Placid Njoku, said this during a two-day summit in Owerri on Friday. It was organised by the State Public Safety Unit and the Institute of Societal Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) with support from the Occupational Safety and Health Association, United Kingdom.