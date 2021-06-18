From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

In a bid to safeguarding the lives of workers in Imo State following the insecurity challenge in the State,governor Hope Uzodimma has established a security and safety units in all the ministries and agencies in the State to swiftly respond to any threat.

The measure according to the governor is to prevent any form of security threat including accidents such as fire and other environmental hazards in the ministries. Already, the State Head of Service,Chibuzo Iwuagwu has been named to head the units.

The units governor Uzodimma noted is expected to liaise with other relevant security agencies in the State adding that it will also check unwanted visitors entering the secretariats.

Governor Uzodimma represented by his deputy, professor Placid Njoku disclosed this during a two days first Safety and fire Summit in Owerri on Friday ,organised by the State Public Safety Unit and the Institute of Societal Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) with support from the Occupational Safety and Health Association,United Kingdom.

In his speech at the occasion, Society Adviser to the governor, Ugochukwu Nzekwe disclosed that the summit was fashioned with a view to sharing analytical ideas and proffering professional solutions to the lingering the security challenges in the State.

According to Nzekwe “the society is all about identifying hazards in the Environment, and we should endeavour to address same timely in favour of life, access and economy.