Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has expressed satisfaction with the steps taken so far by President Muhammadu Buhari to set Nigeria on a sustainable development.

In a goodwill message he sent to the President on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, Uzodimma said it was reassuring that Buhari has pursued tenaciously his cardinal programmes of security, rebuilding the economy and taming corruption irrespective of avoidable and man made challenges.

According to him, the vision and focus of Buhari in strengthening the country’s democracy resulted in the institution of June 12 as Democracy Day. It is instructive that it’s under this President and APC that June 12 was made a Democracy Day to heal the wounds of the past, accelerate national integration and put the country on the path of sustainable development, Uzodimma averred.

The Imo State Governor urged Nigerians to appreciate the sacrifices being made by Buhari to sustain the country’s unity. He said since there would not be any development without peace, Nigerians should support the President’s efforts to end the current spate of insecurity.

While congratulating the President and Nigerians for this year’s Democracy Day, Uzodimma expressed confidence that the country would overcome its current challenges.