Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has felicitated the muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, celebrated all over the world. Governor Uzodimma said that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir is peculiar because it is celebrated when the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While calling on all Muslims to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice all of which Prophet Mohammed is noted for, Governor Uzodimma urged them to also use the opportunity of the Eid-el-Kabir to pray fervently for the end of the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

“The time to pray fervently for God’s intervention and mercy upon our country regarding the COVID-19 is now and I call on our Muslim brothers and sisters to make that one of their prayer points.”