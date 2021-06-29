Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has flagged-off Imo-CARES, the state’s version of the Federal Government’s NG-CARES programme meant to cushion the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the citizens.

Flagging-off the programme at the Ahiajoku Convention Centre Owerri, yesterday, he charged the people to take advantage of the training and support that would follow to defeat the devastating poverty which the pandemic had left in our society.

“Today’s programme is a historic milestone in the efforts of the world community, the federal government and the state government, to holistically address the devastating socio-economic effects of COVID-19, which has created a colony of a new poor in our country and indeed the world. This is a salutary programme that will sooner than later erase the devastation on the economy of the poor and vulnerable occasioned by COVID-19,” he said.

Governor Uzodimma lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari-Federal Government for its unwavering resolve to better the lives of Nigerians, particularly the less privileged, saying “this has been demonstrated time and time again through the various laudable intervention programmes”

