Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was jubilation in Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe, yesterday, as Governor Hope Uzodimma flagged off the Owerri/Orlu and Owerri/Okigwe road promised earlier by his administration to gulp N55 billion.

Residents rolled out drums and appeared in colourful attires singing and dancing to appreciate the gesture of the governor.

In his speech during the ceremony, Uzodimma disclosed that the roads has become necessary to enhance the economic activities of the state.

He assured that the contract awarded to Craneburg construction company is expected to last for 18 months.

“This roads will be delivered in good time, they will work day and night to give us exactly what we want.”

He said the roads were important to the people because it has been left in the hands of amateur contractors since the late governor, Sam Mbakwe built it over 30 years ago.

“Administrations after him have constantly engaged in small contractors, but today we are giving you a better one,” he said.

While speaking at Okigwe, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, pointed out that the governor has been able to save not just travelers on the road to the state but also out of the state to Abia and other neighbouring states.

“Everybody knows that that road has been in a terrible shape for decades. It became a death trap, especially the Eke-Emele area. Vehicles can spend several hours at this spot,” Emeziem said.

Managing Director of the construction company, Gilbert Sassine, assured that the road project will also create employment for the people of the state for the duration of the project.