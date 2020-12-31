Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, flagged-off the rural roads project reconstruction in 27 local government areas with a promise to apply the rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery (3R) mantra of his administration to the fullest in the state.

He said his plan to recover all broken down infrastructure in Imo State, both at urban and rural areas, remains irrevocable.

Performing the ceremony at the Heroes Square along Concord Avenue, New Owerri, the governor said some of the equipment to be put to use were recovered from those who stole them.

He said the recovered items complements those that were purchased by his administration to ensure maximal effect through the 10 federal constituencies of the state.

He reiterated his administration’s efforts to recover every stolen property of the state, noting that government would continue to put every machinery in place to recover stolen items and deploy them to where they would be of benefit to the people.

The governor said the commissioning and deployment of the equipment would benefit rural communities, especially rural roads which would become motorable for transportation of agricultural producw.

He directed that the tractors whenever deployed be supervised by chairmen and members of the Interim Management Committee of local councils.

He said for proper coordination of the 27 local government areas in the project implementation, “work should be carried out simultaneously, under a planned time-table.”

While introducing the project to the governor, Commissioner for Special Projects, Kingsley Ononuju noted that the flag-off was borne out of the desire of the governor to ensure that rural dwellers have passable roads that would improve their economic well-being.

He said the exercise would allow rural farmers evacuate their produce to urban areas for maximum benefits.

The event was witnessed by the Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu, Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu and members of the expanded executive council of the state.