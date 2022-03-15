From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma has given scholarship to Miss Confidence Nwaozuzu from Amuzari in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State who scored 9 As in last year’s Senior School Certificate (SSCE) Examination.

As part of the promises of the State governor, Nwaozuzu secured admission to study medicine in Georgia University,Eastern Europe. Other expenses that would make her studies smooth was also catered for.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the governor fulfilled the scholarship pledge to encourage other brilliant students in the State to excel in their studies.

Emelumba recalled that when Uzodimma heard of Nwaozuzu’s exploits in the examination,he immediately invited her to Government House to celebrate her as a pride of the state.

“The governor was very excited and he promised to train her in any University of her choice whether in Nigeria or abroad. As God would have it, she secured admission to Georgia and His Excellency has accordingly redeemed his pledge”,he explained.