From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is set to take the bull by the horn as he grants a10-day ultimatum to bandits operating and hibernating in the forests of the State to evacuate the place immediately and surrender themselves and their arms to their traditional rulers for unconditional pardon or face bombardment .

The 10-day amnesty grace by the Governor is said to be with immediate effect and will be visited with severe consequences if not taken seriously by the bandits.

Governor Uzodimma who disclosed this at the Government House Chapel Owerri while addressing the congregation after the Sunday Service, noted that government has decided to rid the forests in Imo State of bandits.

Already, the governor affirmed that the State government has procured the necessary equipment for the purpose, hence the need for those of them who want to be reintegrated into the society to take advantage of the amnesty and quit now and hand over their arms.

He emphasised that the period of grace will not be extended as those who fail to take advantage of it will have themselves to blame. “The State is more determined now than before to clear all bandits and to achieve this, the expected equipment and additional recruitment of more Ebube-Agu personnel working in collaboration with the Security Agencies in the State will be used to clear all the waterways and ride the state of bandits including crude-oil theft. All the waterways are under surveillance with the delivery of new Naval Equipment to the Naval Base in Oguta.” While congratulating Imo people for the relative peace that has returned to the State, the Governor explained that effective from Monday, June 27, “Imo State will take delivery of military equipment that will be used to clear the remnants of bandits hiding in various bushes in the State.”

Same vain,the Governor also said that Imo State will be hosting the annual Army Day Celebration from June 30 to July 6, 2022, explaining that no fewer than 10,000 military personnel drawn from the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Police, among others would be in attendance.

According to him,”They would be led by the Army Chief, the Naval Chief, the Air Force Chief, the Police Chief, among others.”

He further explained that President Muhammadu Buhari who is expected to declare open the Army Day celebration has also fixed July 12 and13 as the period he would commission the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe roads as well as perform the flag-off of the construction of Owerri – Mbaise – Umuahia road and the Orlu-Akokwa roads as well as the foundation laying ceremony of the Imo International Conference Centre in Owerri.

Meanwhile, governor Uzodimma has assured that his administration will conduct Local Government council election this year, adding that the ISIEC had been asked to resume the process towards the election.