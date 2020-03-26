Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Eze Akujuobi Osuagwu is a traditional ruler in Imo State from the ancient Awaka Kingdom in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State. He spoke on his expectations from the Governor Hope Uzodimma-led administration.

What is your role as a traditional ruler?

It is a quite interesting experience, but it has not been easy especially when you have to look at critical cases ranging from domestic violence to land dispute and other controversial cases. What stands you out is your ability to stand your ground, maintain your integrity, remember that you were not forced to the throne, but that some of your qualities were considered. So, you have to ensure that you uphold those qualities that endeared you to your people and made them choose you as their traditional leader.

What is the most cherished culture observed in your community and what is its significance?

In my community, there is what we call the Oka (corn) day. It is celebrated every August, it’s like our Christmas, we invite people from far and near to celebrate with us and masquerades are there to entertain people. Oka festival is what we inherited from our forefathers, it is our trademark; every year, in January or February, we harvest and eat corn before others. Most of our parents used corn in training us. The festival ushers in the new planting season.

How do you manage insecurity, particularly the herdsmen disturbances?

The issue of security should be paramount everywhere and as the traditional ruler of my community, I am the Chief Security Officer of the community. We are trying our best, that is why we have the vigilante group and through the help of the state government, we have been able to check security issues. In my community, we avoid problems with herdsmen; the state government is also doing its best in security. The governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has done well to keep the criminal elements at bay and the traditional rulers are not relenting because the people rely on us.

What agenda will you set for the Imo State Government?

I know our governor is an experienced man; he was a senator for some time and has experience. His agenda is mostly based on reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery. Notwithstanding, I want him to pay attention to roads especially the rural roads and electricity because we have a huge problem here with electricity in Imo State. The roads are also very bad. Education is another area I want the governor to look into; many children are out of school because their parents cannot afford the fees, but with Senator Uzodimma in charge, things are beginning to change. He has started well; the teachers are talking good of him; we believe he is going to do well, his governance is not self-centred, he is going to be one of the best governors we have ever had in Imo State.

What can you say regarding Governor Uzodimma?

Like I said earlier, Imo people need to know that they have a good governor now; all we need to do is to rally round him and give him our maximum support to deliver the dividends of democracy to us. Governance is a partnership between the leaders and the people. There is nothing Governor Uzodimma can do perfectly on his own if we don’t join hands and work with him. I know he has a good vision for Imo; he has come to rescue Imo. After De Sam Mbakwe, we have never had a good governor and from what we are seeing, Uzodimma is doing well and I believe he is going to do more than Mbakwe. I personally believe that Imo will soon become the best state in the country.

What do you think should be done to make the traditional institution more effective?

The problem we have in Imo is the proliferation of traditional rulers, but I believe that there is a way to do things to make it right again. The traditional institution is not what you should give to anybody; it must have to be earned. A traditional ruler should be omebody who is capable, credible and respected, the traditional stool should be for people that can talk authoritatively, somebody, just like our governor; somebody that has impacted positively on the people, somebody who is not coming to enrich himself. The traditional ruler must be comfortable and not someone that if you give N2,000, they will sing a different tune.