From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The National President of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Chief Godwin Ikechukwu Abumisi, has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for rescuing Imo pensioners from the abnormalities experienced by the senior citizens during the administration of Rochas Okorocha.

While also lauding him for the regular and prompt payment of the pensioners in the State he said “pensioners are now happy and rejoicing because His Excellency has removed the anomalies of past administration of Rochas Okorocha.”

The President of NUP gave the commendation at the New Executive Council Chambers, Government House Owerri, when he led the National as well as State Executives on a courtesy visit to the Governor.

Receiving them, Governor Uzodimma assured them of his commitment to the welfare of their members and readiness to support and cooperate with the leadership of the NUP even as he challenged them to see government as partners in progress.

Governor Uzodimma who was excited that for the first time NUP has a President of South East extraction commended the body for living up to their bidding of ensuring that their laid down rules were followed which resulted to the emergence of a president of South East extraction.

He challenged the new President of NUP to see his emergence “as a call to national duty which carries a lot of expectations” with the reasoning that under his administration the Union will be better than it is today.

On the other issues of welfare of pensioners in the State like check-off dues, arrears of pensions and gratuity, the Governor promised to direct their immediate release.

The Governor seized the opportunity to appealed to the National President and his members to advise those who have refused to appear for automation to do so and stop blackmailing the government.

Concerning gratuity of pensions which is in arrears of many years, Governor Uzodimma told the NUP that “gratuity will be very difficult for the government to pay arrears now unless the economy improves.”

