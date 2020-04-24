George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The verbal war between the immediate administration of Emeka Ihedioha and Governor Hope Uzodimma following an allegation of misappropriation of N19.63 billion Local Government Fund is yet to abate as erstwhile Secretary to the Ihedioha’s government, Uche Onyeaguocha, yesterday, hit back at Uzodimma describing him as a “first class swindler”

But Governor Uzodimma who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, dismissed Onyeaguocha as an unstable character who should not be taken seriously going by the lousy and thoughtless statements that are often credited to him.

Onyeagucha in a statement said the Imo governor had been severally arrested and detained in the past by many security agencies over his involvement in criminal and fraudulent activities.

“I listened with rapt attention the vituperative flippancies against my person by one Bathos Nwadike, Hope Uzodimma’s hired mercantilist , some hours ago this morning, on MY RADIO FM, where he referred to me as kidnappers lawyer. To me, such an illogically, disjointed and substantially hollow submissions by Bathos Nwadike in that programme is nothing but a mere rehearsal without any empirical substance and value, and can only come from an intellectually deficient mind like Bathos Nwadike, Hope Uzodimma’s SA on political matters, who has lost his sense of sound judgement and normalcy.

“Ordinarily, I would not have respond to Bathos Nwadike’s incoherent trash, but condescending so low by joining issues with such a first-class charlatan will be a colossal waste of my precious time and also a way of dignifying his idiosyncrasies and giving him unprecedented visibility and recognition which he doesn’t deserve. Bathos is not my match.

“But may I inform the Supreme Court imposed governor that I am not and have never been a lawyer to kidnappers.

It is indeed laughable that a functional fraudster, a first class swindler, a compound illiterate and a shameless 419ner like Hope Uzodimma who has been severally arrested and detained in the past by many security agencies over his involvement in criminal and fraudulent activities will have the rocker temerity to dare hire a sea urchin like Bathos Nwadike to pour venoms and tantrums on my person. I challenge him to concentrate in providing the dividends of democracy to Imolites rather than in this show of shame.”

Governor Uzodimma spokesman, Nwachuku, however, said Onyeaguocha comments were borne out of mischief and hatred.

“Make no mistake about it; Onyeagucha is travelling on a familiar lane as many people associate him more with such baseless and unfounded tantrums. Every reasonable Imo indigene knows why he has become restless and cries like a baby.

“If he fails to retrace his steps on some of the things he has elected to vomit against the governor, I see Imo people taunting him as a failed activist, politician and lawyer.

It is unfortunate people like him parade themselves as leaders in a state like Imo where decent men and women are not in short supply,” he said.