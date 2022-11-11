Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has inaugurated 305 Ward Liaison Officers for the 305 INEC Wards in Imo State, charging them to defend the achievements of his Shared Prosperity Government.

Performing the ceremony at the Sam Mbakwe Expanded Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri on Thursday, November 10, the Governor said their inauguration was a way of enhancing his administration’s inclusiveness, whereby more critical stakeholders are engaged to work and contribute their quota to the Shared Prosperity administration.

He reminded the Officers that before now Imo people were living in fear of insecurity in the rural areas but thanked God that the situation has been brought under control with relative peace now reigning in Imo State.

He said their appointment was also done to sustain the peace that has been achieved by the government in their environment.

The governor told them that effective the day of their inauguration, they have become “part and parcel of government,” and challenged them “to go there and defend government programmes and activities alongside other party structures already on ground.”

The Governor told them that they are not accountable to anyone but to him, hence they are “to report straight to his office,” explaining that by their appointments they are members of the Political Bureau.

He however cautioned them not to be disrespectful to their leaders at home, noting, there should not be conflicts in their domains.

He told them that if they need anything or lack anything they should feel free to tell government as government is their own.

Governor Uzodimma challenged them to start work immediately, reminding them that as government liaison officers, they should ensure they “get for government accurate information of happenings in your wards, shine your eyes to know when enemies want to penetrate their area and bring such to the knowledge of the government so that government will intervene on time.”

The Governor assured them that if they “serve well they will be rewarded well.”

He also told them that God is the one who institutes government, reminding them that as Liaison officers they are known by every security agency, be it Police, Army or Civil Defence, because they know you are there.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of his colleagues, Eke Uzoma promised that they will put in their best by driving the achievements of the Prosperity Government to the grassroots.