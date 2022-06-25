The Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma on Friday tasked the board members of two tertiary institutions in the State – University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo and Senator Ben Uwajumogu College of Education Ihitte Uboma – to deploy their skills and experiences in the service of the State and the people.

Governor Uzodimma made the remarks while inaugurating the members at the New Executive Chambers Government House Owerri. The Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo comprises 15 Board members and has Dr. Bernard Shaw Nwadialo as Chairman.

For the Senator Ben Uwajimogu College of Education Ihitte Uboma, HRH, Eze (Dr.) Oliver Ohanweh heads the 12- member Governing Council. Governor Uzodimma reminded members of the two Boards that quality teaching, research and innovation should not be compromised, but rather should “be optimized in the institutions in order to nurture them into world class establishments.”

He counselled the members to avoid anything that would cause conflict with the management of the schools and “desist from any temptation to usurp or dabble into the work of the management.”

Apart from Dr. Benard Shaw Nwadialo as Chairman of the Governing Council of University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo other members include:

Prof. Edna Njoku, Chief Charles Robin Njoku, Dr.Chukwuka Osuagwu, Barr. Chuks Okeugiri and Prof.V.C.Nwaulu. Others are Rev. Fr. Christian Uchegbu, four persons to be appointed by the Senate of the University, two persons elected by the congregation from the University, among it’s members, the Commissioner for Education/ his Representative, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and one Representative of the National Universities Commission. For the Governing Council of Senator Ben Uwajimogu College of Education, Ihitte Uboma, apart from HRH Eze (Dr.) Oliver Ohanweh as the Chairman, other members include; Prof. Polycarp Anyanwu, Princess Chinwe Njoku, Mrs.Dora Agasu, Chief Chidi Egbom and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education.

Other members are the representative of Imo State University, Owerri, Very Rev. Fr.(Dr.) John Enyinnaya, Dr.(Mrs.) Beatrice Ifeyinwa lheanetu, Rev.Philip Nwansi, a representative of National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and the Provost of the College. In their separate remarks on behalf of their members, both Dr. Nwadialo and Eze (Dr) Ohanweh thanked Governor Uzodimma for finding them worthy to serve the people of Imo State in that capacity and pledged to deploy their wealth of experience optimally.