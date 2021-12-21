From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, swore in new commissioners with a charge to help salvage the economy.

He urged them to refrain from acts capable of maligning the image of the state but rather consolidate on its already achieved shared prosperity.

Uzodimma also announce the creation of a new ministry – local government and chieftaincy affairs – which aim, according to him, is to bring development nearer to the grassroots.

The list includes Rex Anunobi, commissioner for transport; E. Duru (environment); Prosper Ohayagha (health); Sylvester Okorondu (education); Anthony Mgbeahuruike (livestock); Kezie Ogaziechi (land and survey); Love Ineh (housing); Ruby Emele (local government and chieftaincy matters), Simon Ebegbulem (commerce and industry). Okey Anukwuem (special duties); Ford Ozumba (labour/productivity); Lady Ann Dozie (power/water resources); Goodluck Opiah (petroluem resources), Stanley Obidiegwu (special projects); Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji (homeland security/vigilante affairs); Elias Emedom (mines/solid minerals), Berth Okorochukwu (agriculture) and Hajia Rabbi Ibrahim (humanitarian affairs).