Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has expressed concern over the level of infrastructural decay, poor funding and other rots confronting Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH).

This came against the report submitted by the Visitation Panel set up to identify the problems of the health institution. The governor, who almost broke down in tears while receiving the report yesterday from the panel expressed concern that if the health institution is in bad condition, then virtually all other sectors are “sick”.

“If the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu is sick, then the entire health sector of the state is in trouble,” he said. Uzodinma could not hide his feeling after painstakingly listening to the damning report of the Visitation Panel of IMSUTH.

Receiving the report from the Chairman of the panel, Prof. Frank Akpuaka, Governor Uzodimma thanked the members for a job well done, noting that the recommendation will help in improving the rot in the health sector.

He emphasised that all critical sectors of the state are sick, ranging from the civil service, power sector and several others, a situation he described as ‘bleeding’. He thanked the panel for identifying all the critical areas that government needs to look into and assured that the report will be put to good use.

The governor pointed out that IMSUTH is an institution that is positioned to be self-sustaining and to provide effective healthcare services to the entire state and beyond if properly managed, especially in the area of germane drug procurement for Imolites.