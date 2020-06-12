Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has commended President Mohamadu Buhari for having a good sense of history which has straightened the records of democratic struggles in Nigeria.

Uzodimma made the commendation in owerri, yesterday, just as he prepares to present his scorecard to leaders of the state today in keeping with his promise of accountability and deepening democracy.

On President Buhari’s contribution to democracy, he said the president should be commended for legalising June 12 as the nation’s democracy day.

“For me, June 12 is the historic watershed of the struggle for democracy in Nigeria. So by recognising and legalising that date, Buhari has a good sense of history. June 12 is our day. It is the day of all lovers of democracy.”

The presentation of the state of Imo address will be part of this year’s democracy day celebration and is coming after the governor had been inducted into the prestigious President Muhammadu Buhari’s Hall of Fame for integrity and good governance.

Announcing the governor’s planned interface with stakeholders in owerri yesterday, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the address will be followed by the presentation of the governor’s painting to him by prominent corporate bodies who organised an auctioning of the painting which sold for NN3.2 million.

The commissioner said the governor will use the occasion of the interaction with the stakeholders to showcase his achievements in office since he was sworn in on January 15.