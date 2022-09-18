Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, has lauded the people of the state for the warm reception accorded to President Muhammadu Buhari, during his Sept. 23 official visit to the state.

Uzodimma said this when he spoke after a Church Service at the Government House Chapel in Owerri on Sunday.

He commended the people for their show of commitment by identifying with the President in spite of the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenious People of Biafra.

The governor attributed the success of the visit to the prayers of the people.

“By the grace of God, Imo has been restored to peace and order,” he said.

He urged the people to jointly support the government for the overall good of the state.

” I call on all sons and daughters of our dear state to come out and be part of the government, the vanguard which is ready to change the old style of doing things, and embrace the new style of doing things, ” he said.

He commended the day’s homily that harped on sacrificial service for eternal gains, saying it was in tandem with the vision and mission of his “Shared Prosperity Government” , which was to put the interest of the people first before individual interests.

He urged the congregation to deeply reflect on the message while praying to God for the accomplishment of his administration’s goals and objectives.

The governor’s wife, Mrs Chioma Uzodimma and top officials led by the deputy governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, attended the Service. (NAN)