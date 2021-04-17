Managing Partner of Principle Legal Consult, Prada O Uzodimma, has launched the Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant to provide financial sponsorship to selected indigent law school aspirants across Nigeria.

The programme introduced by Prada Uzodimma, Esq in 2020, will provide its first batch of scholarships to the 2021 Law School aspirants through an unbiased and meritorious selection process. The scholarship grant has been fully endorsed by the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma and the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The application portal opens on 10th May 2021, and closes 10th of August 2021. Applicants are encouraged to keep up to date on Principle Legal Consult social media platforms, @plconsult_ on Twitter and Instagram.

Fulani bandits kill 6, injure 3 in Plateau village

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Suspected Fulani bandits who attacked Wereng community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, have killed six persons and injured three. The attack occurred at about 7pm.

A lawmaker representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Timothy Dantong, confirmed the incident and described it as sad and unfortunate.

He said: “This attack is very unfortunate, it is the usual way they used to come. They came in the night and killed six persons; three were injured and were rushed to Vom Christian Hospital for treatment.