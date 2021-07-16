Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma will meet with stakeholders tomorrow to update them on developments in the state, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, has said.

The meeting is slated for the Obi Imo Palace in Owerri.

Emelumba said all relevant stakeholders have already been issued their invitations for the meeting.

He disclosed that those invited were religious, traditional, and political leaders across party lines, among others.

Emelumba said the governor would use the occasion to brief stakeholders on efforts made by his administration to restore peace and initiatives aimed at sustaining the peace.

The commissioner noted that since the security breaches in the state, it was only natural for the governor to update the people on what he was doing.

He expressed satisfaction that in spite of the security crisis, the governor had been focused on delivering democracy dividends to the people.

He said it was instructive that since his assumption of office Governor Uzodinma has made it a cardinal objective of his government to constantly update the people on his programmes.

He enjoined those invited to the ceremony to be seated by 11.30am before the arrival of the governor.

