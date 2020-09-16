Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has expressed deep regret over the death of Damian Anyanwu, the renowned inventor of popular Radio Mbaise in the 1970s.

Anyanwu, a holder of Member the Order of the Niger, died during a brief illness in July, according to the family.

Governor Uzodimma said Imo State and Nigeria have lost a soul in Anyanwu whose ingenuity in invention was second to none in the 1970s and 1980s.

The governor said Anyanwu impacted the lives of so many people positively with his Radio Mbaise and that, other efforts he made at the establishment of Science and Technology Polytechnic – Kelly Research Institute – and a stint at the Department of Physics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka as an assistant lecturer, pointed to the rare gift the deceased had.

Uzodimma, therefore, commiserates with Anyanwu’s widow and the family over the loss and encouraged them to have solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled and impacted life.

The governor said though Anyanwu’s death happened when he was needed most by the society, “our comfort should be that he left a legacy which the society can point to and thank God for.”