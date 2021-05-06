Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has named Prof. Ikechukwu Dozie as acting Vice Chancellor (VC), Kingsley Mbadiwe University, Ideato, Imo State.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha, in a statement said Dozie appointment is with immediate effect.

“With the appointment of Prof Dozie, the former Vice Chancellor, Prof Tola Badejo, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect. This is sequel to the former Vice Chancellor’s unauthorised announcement, illegally suspending academic activities in the university for the 2020/2021 academic year,” Ikegwuoha said.

Dozie, until his appointment, was a public health scientist, teacher and community health specialist at the Department of Public Health, Federal University of Technology, Owerri. Born March 3, 1966, in Umuokazi Amuzi, Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo State, Dozie holds a BSc combined honours in Microbiology/Biochemistry and an MSc Medical Microbiology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a PhD in Public Health Parasitology from the University of Jos.