From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State chapter has debunk the speculations in the social media insinuating that governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma is behind the endorsement of professor George Obiozor as the concensus candidate for the scheduled election of the organisation.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Owerri, Ezechi Chukwu, State president of Ohanaeze, who said the rumours should be disregarded informed that all the meetings prior to the endorsement was at the instance of chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

He explained that Iwuanyanwu who is the chairman elders council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo opted to lead the screening of the candidates to avoid fielding the wrong candidate.

Ezechi added that the number of aspirants who indicated interest for the position became too much and at a time he said “they were over 20 and everyone of them was busy lobbying the elders and leaders of Imo State, spending their scarce resources as if the position in question was the office of the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

This development, he stressed compelled the leadership of Ohanaeze in the State in harmony with elders and stakeholders resolved to come up with a committee for the adoption of a sole candidate.

“Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu by his position as the chairman council of elders chaired this committee , after thorough examination professor Obiozor was unanimously accepted as the best candidate for the position.

“It is therefore disheartening to observe unnecessary attacks being unleashed on professor Obiozor, the governor , our highly respected leader , chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who does not even know what we are doing.” Chukwu explained.

Chukwu said “In fact, what we did in Imo State on the selection of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a replica of what happened in Enugu when Chief Nnia Nwodo was chosen in Enugu but to our greatest surprise here in Imo State some people have gone to the extent of presenting a letter purported to be from Miyetti Allah in respect of this wise and peaceful understanding by Imo people.

“It is necessary to state clearly that there was no external influence from any quarter on this issue. The decision was done in good faith for the well being of our people. Rumour mongering and fake news have done lots of damage to the society.”Chukwu stated.