Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, said he is not contesting the 2023 presidential poll.

His Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba in a statement said the governor has neither contemplated contesting for the presidency nor informed any one of such intention.

He spoke against the backdrop of rumours making the rounds that the governor had joined the presidential race.

“There is no truth whatsoever in those speculations which are the handiwork of a desperate and idiotic opposition hell bent on distracting the governor from delivering on his mandate to Imo people. The governor has neither contemplated contesting for the presidency nor informed anyone of such intention.

“Apart from being preoccupied with the delivering of democracy dividends to the people and making their lives meaningful, Uzodimma is committed to serving out his tenure satisfactory. Imo people and all political associates of the governor nationwide should disregard the malicious rumours as a vain attempt to smear the name of Uzodimma,” Emelumba said.