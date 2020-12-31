From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma and Minister for Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, yesterday urged members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to ensure victory for the party in the Anambra State 2021 gubernatorial election.

They stated this during a stakeholders meeting of the party in Owerri on how to grow the party in the zone.

Uzodimma appealed to party faithful to shelve their differences and work towards winning Anambra saying victory would make the party stronger in the South East.

He said grievances by party members in the zone was one of the major problems confronting the party and harped on the need for reconciliation of aggrieved members in the zone.

He said the process of reconciliation should begin immediately to strengthen and fortify the APC for future elections in the country.

“The problem confronting APC in the South East is grievances and we must begin today to address it. This will help our party; we need to reconcile all aggrieved members. Our party would be stronger and we also urge all of you to help secure victory in Anambra,” he said.

Onu said the South East was in support of the APC which explains why the party should produce the next governor of Anambra.

“People of the South East want APC, this is why we must be united and be at peace with each other. We must be united to achieve our aims; we will make sure South East controls Anambra,” Onu said.

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani said registration for members would commence from unit levels where members cast their votes.

He said the process would afford the party the opportunity to know the actual number of members in every unit. Nnamani urged those who have not registered to do so immediately.

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi , represented by Senator Anthony Agbo said he was happy to be in the midst of progressive members of the party in the zone and promised to work with Uzodimma to make sure other governors from the zone join the party.

Present at the meeting were George Muoghalu, Emeka Nwajiuba, Osita Izunaso, Nkechi Nwogu, Senator Andy Ubah, Chinwe Obaji, Eze Madumere Tony Nwoye, among others.