Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, over the resort by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to tag him ‘Supreme Court Governor.”

Special Adviser to Uzodinma on Political Matters, Batos Chikezie, in the petition prayed that the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Ogubundu Nwadike and other party faithful be restrained from referring to Uzodimma as ‘supreme court governor” as it was derogatory and misleading.

The letter was also addressed to the leadership of the National Assembly.

Chikezie said since the apex court’s decision on January 14, 2020, “Nwadike continued to refer to Uzodinma as the supreme court governor and Chief Emeka Ihedioha as the elected governor of the state in the print, electronic and social media.”

He said the tag was “wicked propaganda and blackmail characteristically designed to incite and delude the people of the state thereby misdirecting them to disregard the judiciary.”

He also demanded that the NJC through the Registrar of the Supreme Court ensure that Nwadike was made to stand trial for “persistently making a mockery of the decision and proceeding of the Supreme Court on the Imo state gubernatorial election, thereby making them look compromised and biased in the eyes of the public which is a dent on their integrity and pedigree.”

“We call on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to quickly clampdown on Nwadike as a practising journalist, and require that all media outlets blacklist him from their stables, blogs, pages and airtime in referencing a duly elected government as an ‘Abuja/supreme court government’ which is a calculated attempt to incite the people of the state and dent the image of the most esteemed judiciary arm of government,” he said.