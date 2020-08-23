Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of Christian and Muslim pilgrims in their annual rituals.

He also urged the two religions to work together for the peace of the society. He disclosed that a joint committee of both religions had been set up in Imo State with the security agencies as supervisors to ensure harmonious co-existence.

The governor made the disclosure at the weekend when he received in audience the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led by the Imo State President, Rev. (Dr.) Eche Divine Eche, and their Muslim counterpart led by the Chief Imam of Imo State, Barr. Suleman Yusuf Njoku, at the State Executive Chambers, Government House, Owerri.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor was quoted as saying that “every citizen of the state must live together within the ambits of the law, and when anyone commits crime the individual must go in for it.”

He further enjoined the groups to “refrain from all forms of violence and or resort to self-help as self-help always leads to reprisal attacks, which makes violence intractable.”