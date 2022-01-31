Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has assured traders who lost their shops in the demolished Eke-ukwu Main Market on Douglas Road in the Owerri metropolis of priority during the allocation of stalls.

Commissioner for Commerce in Imo, Simon Ibegbulem, made the disclosure in Owerri, yesterday, when he led a team of journalists to inspect the project.

He said the project which was over 40 per cent completed, would be rounded off and inaugurated by December 2022.

The market was pulled down by former governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration.

Ebegbulem said the market had 2,925 stalls and would have modern facilities, including a bank, police post and fire service, among others, when completed.

He said on completion, the state government would collaborate with the market association to ensure traders who lost their shops in the demolished market were given priority during the allocation of stalls.

Declan Emelumba, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, explained that the governor decided to rebuild the facility because it remained the only Owerri ancestral market.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“When the governor assumed office, prominent Owerri people paid him a courtesy visit during which they cried out over the abandonment of the market after it was demolished.

“They pleaded with him to come to their rescue and rebuild their only ancestral market and the governor assured them he would rebuild it.

“So, what he has done is to wipe away the tears of Owerri people,” Emelumba said.

He further said the project was being executed through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Emelumba also conducted the newsmen round the Fashion Cluster, being built by the state, in conjunction with the Federal Government to promote small and medium enterprises.