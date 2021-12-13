From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have described Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, as a shining light of Nigeria politics.

In a statement from the forum signed by its chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to felicitate with Uzodimma on his 63rd birthday, they acknowledged his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Imo State as well as at the national level.

They equally recognised and commended his leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of the party, the APC

The statement read: “The PGF joins Senator Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State to celebrate his 63rd birthday. Along with the people of Imo State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We also acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Imo State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Imo State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics. Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to Hope Uzodinma.”

