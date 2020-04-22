Imo government plans to restore public water supply to Owerri metropolis after 24 years of operating without potable water.

Similarly Adapalm , a major palm oil mill, owned by the state, which had not produced in the last 15 years, has been brought on stream amd now produces 30,000 metric tonnes of palm oil daily.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, explained that Governor Uzodinma decided to revive the two institutions as a means of boosting the state’s economy as well as to make live easier for residents of Owerri.

He said the last turn around maintenance carried out in Otamiri Water Works was in 1996, hence the governor directed a holistic overhaul of the scheme in line with modern technology.

He said the governor’s determination to provide public water to Imo people and subsequent release of funds have resulted in Owerri residents enjoying clean supply of public water from the administration.