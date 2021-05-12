From George onyejiuwa

Imo state Governor ,Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday sacked the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Cyprian Akaolise, and 19 others.

This is just as the governor retained eight Commissioners who included the commissioners for Health, Youth and Sports, Tourism, Information and Strategy, Woman Affairs, Works, Finance and Technology.

The sacking of the 20 Commissioners out of the 28 commissioners came just one month after the governor had reshuffled his cabinet and appointed new Commissioners for Finance and Health.

Recall that the governor had two weeks ago alleged that some of his appointees and commissioners were moles who has been sabotaging his government .

It was also learnt that the governor also instructed Government House Security not to allow the sacked commissioners leave with their official cars.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Nwachuku Oguwike, who confirmed the development to our correspondent , said that the governor wished the affected appointees well in their future endeavours.

The Governor’s Spokesperson said ” the news is correct. 20 Commissioners were affected while eight were not affected. The reason is to infuse new blood and add more value to the governance system of the state.”

The state Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, also confirmed the sacking of the Commissioners when contacted by our correspondent on Wednesday afternoon.