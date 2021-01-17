From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has congratulated former Governor of Osun State and the All Progressives Congress first interim national chairman, Chief Adebisi Akande who turned 82.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachukwu, Governor Uzodimma said Chief Akande is not only an elder statesman but a great administrator and an astute advocate of progressive democracy, who has remained a father figure and committed party man, stressing that he would do everything within his capacity to ensure that APC remains united and strong.

While commending Chief Akande’s great achievement in public and private life, he noted that the elder statesman’s commitment to issues speaks volumes of his person.

He wished Chief Akande many more years of God’s grace in good health and longevity of life.

Meanwhile, the state government has denied taking any loans to fund ongoing road projects in the state as being speculated in some quarters. The government also disclosed that the Naze-Nekede-Ihiagwa-Obinze road would be re-awarded to another contractor even as it stated it would soon complete about 49 road projects within the state capital and across the state, 29 of which, it said, were inherited from previous administration.

Imo State Commissioner for Works, Ralph Nwosu, made the disclosure at a press conference in Owerri where he reeled out the achievements of the ministry within the first year of the Uzodimma administration.

He added that the governor had been working assiduously to surpass the expectations of the people of the state especially on road construction, design, and maintenance.

“In spite of the rising cost of materials, we’re assuring you of the best jobs. We’re not compromising quality and won’t allow anyone to cut corners with our road projects,” Nwosu said.