Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has called on the Muslim community in the country to devote their time to praying for the unity of Nigeria, particularly in the face of current challenges posed by insecurity that threatens her oneness.

Felicitating with Muslims for successfully completing their Ramadan fast, Uzodimma also admonished them to reflect deeply on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed as they concern love for one another and peaceful coexistence.

The governor recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic which is still ravaging parts of the globe, including Nigeria, and the threat of insecurity in different parts of the country, clearly test the resilience, dedication, patience and self-sacrifice of Muslims as true believers in the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

He then advised them to hold tenaciously to those positive attributes which their faith espouses.

The Imo governor said despite all odds, God has been kind, gracious and merciful to Nigeria and Nigerians and called on all Muslim faithful (as well as their Christian counterparts) to remain steadfast in their prayer for a one peaceful, united and prosperous country.

“We do not have any other country to call our own but Nigeria. Therefore, it behoves all us, irrespective of our faith, to ensure that Nigeria is made the envy of other countries.”

Meanwhile, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has urgedl Nigerians to use the period of Eid el Fitri to reflect on the situations in the country and pray specially for sincere and genuine leadership to save the country.

Secondus said the country was in serious trouble because of the glaring absence of leadership at a time it was most needed.

The PDP boss said in a Sallah message to mark the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting period by the Muslim faithful that the nation’s democracy and indeed the country more than ever,is under heavy stress and required all hands to be on deck for its survival

Secondus in a statement from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi said six years after the nation’s democracy was handed over to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, indicators are apparent that it is under such pressure that needed prayers and commitment of Nigerians for its survival.

“Most of the problems confronting the ordinary people would have been solved if leaders absorb the lessons of Ramadan and allow it influence their conduct in and out of office. The only way the last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningful in our lives as a nation is if we allow the solemnness of the period influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another.”

He appealed to Nigerians of all faith to continue to maintain their harmonious inter-faith relations, for the attainment of the desired peace without which we cannot achieve good governance, as he cautions leaders to mind their utterances.