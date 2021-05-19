Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, yesterday, signed into law two executive bills passed by the Imo State House of Assembly on security and land matters.

The Bills are “A bill for a law to establish Imo State Security Organisation to assist in maintaining law and order in the state and related matters and “A bill for a law establishing Imo State Land Administration and Geographic Information Service for the purpose of regulating land administration in Imo State and other related matters therein.”

The governor in an address at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers said “the two laws could not have come at a more auspicious time than now, owing to the security challenges of Imo State and Nigeria presently characterised by militancy, politically influenced violence, assassinations, attacks on police and police formations, kidnapping and all the rest of different crimes.”

To address the above challenges, he said government decided to send the Imo Security Organisation Bill to the House of Assembly for consideration and passage. The governor explained that the objective of the security law is to assist the law enforcement agencies in the maintenance of law and order and to ensure that the security of lives and property in Imo State is protected.