Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on Friday, moved for development when he signed three bills on the licensing and control of oil mills, Imo traditional institutions and community government council into law.

Speaking on the occasion, Uzodinma said that the Licensing and Control of Oil Mills Law, when fully applied would contribute in no small measure to the economic growth of the state. He said that the law would check vandalism of oil palm in Imo State, especially the Adapalm and its environs in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area.

He emphasized that the law will checkmate the excesses of vandals who pilfer the oil palm fruits in some government owned palm plantations. He insisted that for one to establish an oil mill, one must register with the Ministry of Agriculture, which will demand to know the sources of the oil palm fruits to be milled.