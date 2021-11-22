From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

After several months of waiting for Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma to constitute another cabinet after he dissolved the existing one,17 names today was forwarded to the State assembly for screening, our correspondent gathered.

Those presently on the list are professor Duru Chukwuma, prosper Ohayagha, Success Chinonso, professor Ifunanya Okorodudu, professor C.O Nwosu, Keziechi Ogaziechi as well as Rex Anunobi and Simon Ebegbulem who were part of the dissolved cabinets.

Others are Lady Love Ineh,Mrs Rubby Emele, Anukwem Chukwunyere, Ford Ozurumba,Stanley Obidiegwu, Mrs Ann Dozie, professor Kenneth Amaeshi, Hauia Rabbi Ibrahim, Elias Emedom and Goodluck Nana Opia who was a former Speaker of the State assembly.

The Speaker, Rt. Honourable Kennedy Ibeh received the names of the nominees today during an emergency sitting of the house.

