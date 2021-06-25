The north has again reiterated that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is one patriotic Nigerian who craves the unity of Nigeria and her people.

It was the position which northerners who produce, process and market onions in Nigeria took, yesterday, when they visited the governor at Government House, Owerri.

Coming under the umbrella of National Onion Producers, Proccesors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) who are mainly northerners, the group said Governor Uzodimma’s disposition to national unity is irresistible and that made them have a rethink about continuing to send onions to the South East.

Speaking in an address he presented to the governor on behalf of his members drawn from different parts of the North, national president of NOPPMAN, Alhaji Aliyu Maitasimu Isah described Governor Uzodimma as the bond of unity of Nigeria.

“Since assumption of office, he has exhibited keen interest and demonstrated a rare commitment of passion to cooperative mechanism that will enhance unity, togetherness, social cohesion and solidarity among the diverse people of Imo State in particular and Nigeria in general.”

The group said it saw the visit as an opportunity to reassure each other and solicit understanding with the governor and other Nigerian citizens in the South East.

Leader of the delegation and Hausawa of Imo State, Alhaji Alwal Baba Sule thanked Governor Uzodimma for working hard to return Imo to a peaceful state In his response, Governor Uzodimma assured that their lives and property would be protected in line with the oath of office he took.

He urged them to continue to partner with him to ensure that “our common enemies are fished out.”