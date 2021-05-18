From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has threatened to sack any of his appointee who is found guilty of any corrupt charges while discharging their duties.

The governor disclosed this while inaugurating four board government agencies, which include the Civil Service Commission, Local Government Service Commission, Imo State Internal Revenue Service and Imo State Universal Basic Education Board at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri on Tuesday.

While taken their oat of offices, Uzodimma warned the appointees not to see their appointment as an opportunity to loot the treasury of the State, affirming that he would not hesitate to relieve the appointment of such appointee.

“Let me use this opportunity to advise you and all in this government that I will not hesitate to relieve you of your duties if you are found wanting. You are expected to take consequential decisions on behalf of this government. That means you must manifest consciously to toll the line of honour in the discharge of your duties.

“While I welcome you to our share properity government, let me make it absolutely clear that your appointment is a call to serve the people of the state.

In the past, government appointees usually saw their appointment as an opportunity to come and loot.”

He noted that before the appointments were made into the various boards, the appointees scaled through the government intergrity test and other rigourous selection processes for their appointments.

Chairman, Civil Sevice Commission, Mrs. Juliet Onyeukwu on behalf of the appointees assured the governor of their unalloyed loyalty to his government and to the party.