Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has pleaded with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to allow students return to school, saying any sacrifice made to achieve that should not be seen as misplaced.

The governor made the appeal on Wednesday when he received in audience members of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), who paid him a working visit.

Governor Uzodimma, who appealed specifically to the FUTO branch of ASUU to “allow students studying in the university to go back to school,” urged all parties in the ASUU/FG saga to sheathe their swords and allow the sleeping dog lie.

Led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of FUTO, Senator Jack Tilley-Gyado, the governor said that “education is the key ingredients for national development, so it is the responsibility of leaders in the country to resolve issues and controversies that tend to impede the academic progress of her youths.”

“What the leaders of Nigeria owe our future generation is to ensure that they are given the opportunity to acquire knowledge and be better citizens in future.”

The governor, who acknowledged that education is an expensive project to acquire, said “when the foundation is laid and infrastructure like that of FUTO is put on ground as a platform, it is the civic responsibility of the leaders to support the institution to maximize their objective.”