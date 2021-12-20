From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Irked by the spate of abductions of traditional rulers in the Imo State and renewed insecurity challenge, Governor Hope Uzodimma has vowed to reveal the identities of sponsors of the criminal activities on January 3.

The governor who disclosed this while addressing elected officials of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State at the weekend noted that 18 suspects arrested by security agencies have named their sponsors.

“My government will do all within its powers to ensure that Imo State is safe and that anyone working to destabilise the system or encourage criminality, no matter how highly placed, would be made to face the full wrath of

“Eighteen persons are now in custody in connection with different dimensions of crimes against the people.”

He also disclosed that police has arrested suspects who abducted and killed two councilors recently.