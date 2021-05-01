From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma has assured those constituting nuisance in the State of his capability to match their criminality even as he urged the residents of the State t go about their normal business without fear of molestation.

The governor who made the assurance during his speech to mark this years’ Workers day celebration has also assured that his administration is capable of protecting the lives and properties of citizens of the State.

He said “I must warn that the days of mindless criminality in the state are over. Let me use this opportunity to assure all Imo people that I will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the security and safety of all of us.

“Be rest assured that my administration is willing, able and capable of protecting the lives and property of all Imo people and residents alike.

“Without any fear of contradiction, I can declare to you that the recent security challenges in the state have been effectively contained. Imo people should therefore go about their lawful businesses without any fear whatsoever.

Listing the achievements of his administration so far, Uzodimma said that his administration has provided enabling environment and funds for the youths to become employers.

“As workers, you should be glad that we have created a platform to make our youths employers of labour instead of roaming the streets aimlessly. Through our empowerment programme, we have trained thirty thousand of our youths in different skills and we will soon assist them with the resources to start up their own businesses. Our women are also beneficiaries.

“In the areas of education, agriculture and technology, we have done quite a lot. The details could be found in my one year anniversary brochure. But suffice it to say here that I have kept faith with my promise to Imo people to serve you honestly and diligently.

“So as we celebrate this year’s May day, my assurance to the people of the state and especially our workers is that I will continue to do my best to ensure that things get better for all of us. I want to assure the workers of Imo State that your welfare will always remain my number one priority.”