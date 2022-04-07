From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor, Hope Uzodimma has vowed never to surrender Imo State to hoodlums disturbing the peace of the State, vowing to remain in the State to instill a lasting peace .

The governor who disclosed this on Thursday while inaugurating the State Council of Traditional Rulers however said he can not win the war alone as he enjoined all the royal fathers in the State to partner with with the State government to flush out every criminal in their communities.

Uzodimma while insisting that politicians in the State are responsible for the series of security challenges in the State, urged the traditional rulers to be courageous in exposing them.

He said ” As we congratulate you, heads of each local government, we remind you of the responsibilities that follows , government can’t function without partnership with traditional rulers.

“You’re responsible for coordinating community affairs in your various areas, don’t

enjoy only the aura of your office, but you should ensure peace and tranquility in the local governments.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The symbol of every community is seen at the Eze’s palace, both the good the bad, whether you’re a Christians ,Muslims or pagan ,they all belong to the office of the traditional ruler, those causing troubles in the communities are known by the traditional rulers, it’s left for them if they have the courage to nip them in the bud.

Governor Uzodimma while promising to empower the monarchs to enable them succeed in their assignment added “Find courage to use the powers given to you , we can not leave the state for anybody rather we would chase away the criminals,we know politicians are behind these problems, we we shall defeat them.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Responding on behalf of the other monarchs, Eze Emmanuel Okeke , who is the State Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, thanked the governor for his effort in developing the state and promised a robust partnership with the State government to surmount the insecurity challenge bedevelling the State.

Other monarchs inaugurated are Eze Akujuobi Osuagwu, deputy chairman,Owerri zone, Eze Godwin Okeke, deputy chairman Okigwe and Eze Thomas Obiefule, deputy chairman,Orlu zone as well as chairmen for each of the 27 local government areas of the State.