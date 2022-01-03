Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, would tomorrow publicly name those behind the spate of insecurity in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, in a statement in Owerri, said the governor would use the occasion of the sixth edition of Imo Stakeholders Forum to name sponsors and financiers of insecurity in the state. He said the government was in possession of crack evidence of those involved or responsible for the carnage in the state.

Emelumba said apart from the public being availed of those individuals, the governor would update Imo people on his performance in the last two years.

He disclosed that the stakeholders meeting/luncheon would now hold at Government House, and not the Ahiajoku Convention Centre, Owerri by 12 noon.

He said the meeting, the sixth in the series, was crucial because of the weighty issues that are up for discussion and urged all those invited to the ceremony to be punctual before the arrival of the governor.