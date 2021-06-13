From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in the Southeast, Hope Uzodimma (Imo) and David Umahi (Ebonyi), Friday evening, paid working visits to the zonal secretariat of the party.

During the visit, they inspected the extent of readiness of the secretariat for commissioning, after holding an expanded regional security meeting with their counterparts at the Government House, Enugu.

Shocked by what they saw on ground, especially the state-of-the-art facilities there, the governors commended the leadership of Senator Ken Nnamani for his vision and dedication to ensuring that the APC was entrenched in the region as a party of reckoning.

Uzodimma described the secretariat as indeed befitting of a ruling party and a pointer that the zone was poised to participate actively in the nation’s politics.

“I must commend you all for the success of this project. Surely, we must invite the world to commission this edifice,” he said.

Also, expressing his joy and delight at the excellent work done, Umahi extolled Princess Ada Ogbu, the project consultant.

It will be recalled that the APC zonal secretariat had been scheduled for commissioning last week but was postponed following the gruesome murder of former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, in Imo State.

Before then, the commissioning ceremony had previously been postponed due to insecurity in the zone and the death of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died when a Nigerian Air Force plane crashed in Kaduna.