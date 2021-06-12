From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Two All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors in the South East, Hope Uzodimma (Imo) and David Umahi (Ebonyi), have paid working visit to the zonal secretariat of the party.

They made it to the zonal party office, Friday evening, and inspected the extent of readiness of the secretariat for commissioning, after an expanded regional security meeting with their other counterparts at the Government House, Enugu.

Shocked by what they saw on ground especially the state-of-the-art facilities there, the Governors commended the leadership of Senator Ken Nnamani for his vision and dedication to ensuring that the APC was entrenched in the region as a party of reckoning.

Uzodimma described the secretariat as indeed befitting of a ruling party and a pointer that the zone was poised to participate actively in the nation’s politics.

He said: “I must commend you all for the success of this project, surely we must invite the world to commission this edifice”.

Also, Umahi extolled to the project’s consultant, Princess Ada Ogbu.

It would be recalled that the APC zonal secretariat had been scheduled for commissioning last week but was postponed following the gruesome murder of former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, in Imo State.

Before then, commissioning ceremony had been postponed due to insecurity in the zone and the death of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.