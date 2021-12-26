From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, has vowed to crush bandits and other criminal elements disturbing the peace of the state affirming that negotiation with the hoodlums will no longer be tolerated.

Governor Uzodimma who handed the warning to the hoodlums during his Christmas message at St Rose Catholic Parish in his country home Omuma in Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State also urged the bandits to repent in the spirit of Christmas or “be crushed.”

He used the opportunity to appeal to those involved in banditry, kidnapping, “killing and cannibalising our people to stop forthwith.”

The governor, therefore, sympathised with his people and all Imo people for the humiliation they had suffered in the hands of the criminals and bandits, and prayed that such occurrence would not be witnessed in the state again.

Also, he appealed to people of the state to continue to support the government in its efforts at providing the dividends of democracy.

While wishing the people a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year, he enjoined all to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation or intimidation.