From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday, condemned the gruesome assassination of ex-presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State.

In their separate messages, they described the incident as one death too many, because of the wrong signal it has sent out.

A statement by Ohanaeze spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia, on behalf of the President General, George Obiozor, noted that the Igbo custom places high premium on the wellbeing and hospitality of a guest; and the host would even pay the supreme price, in order to protect the life of a guest.

It said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo expressed great concern over the recent developments in the South East; a zone noted for peace, tranquility, hard work and smooth economic activities.

The statement which described the deceased All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain as an ebullient and sagacious achiever, a consummate politician and detribalised patriot whose active presence was felt in any gathering, said that Obiozor was saddened by his death.

“Our heart goes to the governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, who has remained in deep mourning since the death of Gulak. Our sympathy goes to the immediate family of Gulak and the good people of Adamawa State for this calamity. We pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Ohanaeze stated.

Also, Anyim said that May 30, 2021, the day Gulak was slain, would no doubt be the darkest Sunday of his life.

He added that the devastating news of the gruesome murder of his friend and colleague, whom they served together under the President Goodluck Jonathan-led administration, knocked him down into distress, until yesterday morning, when he regained his senses from the shock. He also said that the security agencies owed humanity the duty to unravel and bring to book those behind the dastardly act.

Anyim said: “He was a man of conviction and courage. He was endowed with great intellectual prowess that enabled him to have unusual clarity of thought and expression: a dedicated nationalist and a faithful friend.

“Losing Gulak, like other innocent Nigerians to unknown assailants, is the darkest point in the senseless and mindless violence growing in the country and South East.”

Meanwhile, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, has denied a viral video on social media of the purported attack on his convoy by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Uzodimma, while addressing newsmen, yesterday, on the murder of Gulak, a former political adviser to former president Goodluck Jonathan, in Owerri, on Sunday, noted rather that the speculation was the wish of those who actually murdered the late All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain. The governor said: “Let me also clarify the story trending on the social media platforms that my convoy was attacked; my convoy was never attacked. That is the wish of those who murdered Gulak.

“Alhaji Ahmed Gulak was in Imo State for a national assignment. He came to Owerri with the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment. Being a humble man, he chose to travel incognito, according to his friend who was with him. Someone must have trailed him from the hotel to the airport. That is exactly why his gruesome murder appears to be a clear case of political assassination.